America was founded on God. Now He has been taken out of everything.
Riots are not peaceful. Democratic cities are all rioting for months and refuse help from the president and government to end them.
We are lied to and controlled. Open schools, restaurants, hair salons, small businesses and outdoor events. We need to get on our knees and ask God to forgive and honor and worship him again. Christians get awake.
God is in control and will be with his people.
Keep America, America.
Nancy Miller,
Sunbury