Negotiators for the Shikellamy School Board and members of the district’s Educational Support Professionals Association were unable to strike an agreement on a new contract Monday night.
This is not the time to give up. Keep talking.
School district Superintendent Jason Bendle said he could not release any of the details from Monday night’s negotiations and the president of the support professionals association could not be reached for comment.
The school board previously said it offered to increase the maximum starting wage from $14.50 to $15 per hour. The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep working in-house to $2.5 million over five years.
Union members previously indicated those were impossible goals to meet because workers would have to take pay cuts.
Union President Jody Kovaschetz previously said the 63-member union is seeking only a fair deal with modest wage increases. The union has been working without a contract since last year.
In February, the district received a proposal to subcontract the professional services from an outside agency, ESS of New Jersey, which board members originally said would be $725,000 less expensive than what the district pays to the union employees.
Shikellamy Business Manger Brian Manning said the district pays $2.047 million to the support staff and the new number the district would be saving if the union were to accept the $15 per hour wage would be $510,000.
Negotiators are facing a July 1 deadline to incorporate an agreement into the next fiscal year budget. The school board meets again on June 16.
There is still time — time to meet, time to discuss, time to compromise, time to agree.
We encourage negotiators on both sides to view any adjustment of wages as an investment in local employment, an investment in local people, an investment in local schools, an investment in the community and the children they serve.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.