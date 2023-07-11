It was a little surprising that the drought watch in place for all 67 Pennsylvania counties was extended by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Commonwealth Drought Task Force on Friday.
Late last week, the task force announced the continuation of the watch that has been in effect most of the summer.
In noting the extension, the task force pointed toward 18 public water suppliers in southeastern Pennsylvania that are still asking customers for voluntary water conservation in their communities.
Recent thunderstorms and nasty weather — that have come with heavy rain at times in the first third of July — have put a dent in the rainfall across the Valley.
Just not enough.
As of Sunday afternoon, 3.42 inches of precipitation had fallen at the Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove, where AccuWeather tracks rainfall totals in the region.
That total is 1.13 inches of rain more than what typically falls annually in the first 10 days of July.
But think back to the winter, and the limited amount of snow that hit the region
The rather mild winter and dry spring mean that the Valley is still about two and a half inches of rain below normal rainfall for the year.
There has been some significant progress — the departure from normal is actually about two inches less today than it was when the drought was extended late last week.
It is important to note, that “drought watch declarations are not based on one indicator alone, such as precipitation.
“DEP assesses information provided by public water suppliers and data on four hydrologic indicators: precipitation, surface water (stream and river) flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture,” according to DEP.
“While the recent rainfall has been welcome, there are still persistent precipitation deficits statewide. Persistent rain will be needed for more consistent meaningful improvement to groundwater levels,” DEP wrote on Friday.
DEP is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce nonessential water use, providing these tips to helping at home:
n Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
n Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Take shorter showers. For example, consider not washing your hair daily.
n When mowing your lawn, set the blades 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention.
n Skip the car washing. If you have to wash your car, it’s better environmentally to go to a drive-through car wash that recycles the water.
Another few days of rain — some is in the forecast for later this week — and we could inch closer to getting out of the watch sooner rather than later.
NOTE Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.