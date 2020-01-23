It was great to see local residents, health care professionals and elected officials on the local and state levels joining forces Tuesday evening to discuss the future of the Sunbury hospital.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich hosted the town hall gathering, which was attended by local citizens, hospital employees, city council members, state Sen. John Gordner, representatives from state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver’s office, Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best and UPMC Sunbury Hospital President Bob Kane. A representative from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s office presented a statement.
Their presence and participation is a testament to the importance of the hospital, now under the ownership of UPMC Susquehanna and scheduled for closure on March 31. The emergency room and several inpatient services will shut down on Jan. 31.
“I’ve been following these developments closely and I’ve heard Sunbury residents describe how devastating this closure is, and how it’s affecting the disadvantaged community it had served,” Lt. Gov. Fetterman said in his statement. “I urge UPMC to reconsider and uphold its obligation to the Sunbury community.”
State Sen. Gordner, R-27, said: “The closing of this hospital and the emergency room is incredibly serious. We are having dozens of meetings about this and we are working on temporary solutions.”
We hope these same concerns are shared by elected officials on the federal level. Discussions should continue with U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., outlining their visions for health care delivery to those who receive Medicare and Medicaid as well as military veterans and how the Sunbury hospital and similar health care facilities fit into the evolving health care system.
We applaud Sunbury Mayor Karlovich and city officials for arranging the hosting of Tuesday’s public meeting and encourage elected officials from all levels of government to join with health care professionals and local citizens to continue the discussions that will help determine the future role of a facility that has offered care to its community for more than 124 years.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.