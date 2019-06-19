The Milton School Board will soon be voting on the possible closure of Montandon Elementary, and while the board has said that it has received no feedback since the public hearings, this just isn’t true.
Answers to questions posed during board meetings and submitted online since the meetings have gone unanswered, with many responses, that they have not looked into suggestions that were asked. The board presented data that was incomplete and skewed in order to make its case for closing Montandon, even though it ranks highest among the three elementary schools in the district for academics and attendance.
Some data presented indicated research would be done to create a new traffic pattern at the elementary school. However, the residential nature of the area in which Baugher sits does not allow for increased traffic going to and coming from the traffic circle at the elementary school, and the intersection at Broadway, causing increased dangerous situations for the students and families, as well as the neighborhood residents. They also stated that there would be minimal time added to transportation times for students, which also could not be accurate, especially for our daughter, as we live at the southern end of the district.
These are just a few of many reasons that myself and other concerned parents have for imploring the members of the school board to keep Montandon open and make the best decisions for all of the students in the district and provide the best opportunities for academic excellence.
Mike Medley,
Milton