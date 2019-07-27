Stakeholders in America’s fight against addiction received a mixed bag of news in recent weeks which makes it difficult to determine how much measurable success we have achieved.
The bad news is that the recent trove of data from The Washington Post regarding the volume of opioids flooding the market in the past two decades is remarkably disheartening and in some cases infuriating. According to the Post, 76 billion “oxycodone and hydrocodone pills (were) supplied between 2006 and the peak year of opioid prescriptions, 2012.”
The number is staggering. As is the body count, which jumped from 3,442 fatal overdoses in 1999 to more than 70,000 in 2017.
There is plenty of blame to go around, to manufacturers, pharmacies and medical professionals. Certainly, there are patients across the nation that need these drugs for quality of life. Unfortunately, there was little semblance of reason when billions of pills flooded the markets.
When asked during a 2018 deposition about the manufacturers’ responsibility for the crisis, Nathan J. Hartle, vice president of regulatory affairs and compliance for McKesson, the nation’s largest drug distributor said, “I think we’re responsible for something. I don’t know what — how you define all societal costs and — I still believe it depends on different circumstances.”
The good news is the number of fatal ODs — the one true measure of success — dropped in 2018 for the first time in 30 years.
The Centers for Disease Control reports the number of fatal overdoses dropped 5.1 percent from 2017 to 2018. We agree with The Washington Post’s assessment that the numbers “are still unconscionably high. But the progress shows that the federal, state and local mobilization against drug addiction, which has emphasized treatment and availability of the life-saving opioid antidote naloxone, is producing results.
“These data are critical, both to the ongoing effort to hold accountable those responsible and to help prevent a repetition.”
Successful measures have been put into place. Pennsylvania’s live prescription monitoring program has limited addicts going from doctor to doctor for prescriptions. Drug take-back days — and permanent drop-off locations — have cleared thousands of pounds of pills from medicine cabinets, long considered a starting point for addiction. And doctors, now with more data and education, have undertaken safer and “more cautious prescribing practices.”
With with more than 70,000 still dying last year — more than 200 a day across the nation — it’s clear work remains. Everyone will have to work together — from medical professionals to addiction centers, pharmacies to manufacturers — that the nation doesn’t walk back, ensuring we have seen the worst of this epidemic.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.