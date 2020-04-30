Hang in there. Give it just a little more time. Keep the options open.
Our high school seniors, the remarkable group of young women and men who were born in the tumultuous times after 9/11 and now work through similar uncertainties as they prepare for some of the most memorable days of their lives, deserve to have all of us — especially governmental leaders and school administrators — seek out the best possible options for year-end events and graduation ceremonies.
The coronavirus pandemic forced our schools and all related activities to shut down in March. At that time, there were no other options. The health and welfare of our children is among our highest priorities.
But the numbers of new virus infections are beginning to stabilize. Armed with growing volumes of medical data, Pennsylvania and other states are making plans to ease some restrictions, allowing more businesses to reopen and a measure of normalcy to return to our lives.
Gov. Tom Wolf has suggested that May 8 could be the day that some restrictions will be lifted in certain regions, including the Central Susquehanna Valley, and some area school administrators are wisely keeping options for year-end school activities open.
“We do have a graduation committee and by our May meeting, we’ll have finalized more,” Milton Area School District Superintendent Cathy Keegan said during an online school board meeting on Tuesday night. “We’re waiting to see what happens on May 8, when this region opens up. There is a senior committee that is looking at a lot of different options — not just for graduation, but for the prom — in ways to make the last month of our Panthers still celebratory. We are planning,” she said.
Line Mountain School District Superintendent Dave Campbell said during their online school board meeting this week that they are finalizing plans for a virtual graduation ceremony, but made it clear they are holding out hope they can bring people closer together with something a bit more traditional.
“It’s really depressing to me that I can’t speak to the first class I had since they were in kindergarten. I was looking forward to that.”
Let’s not give up. School districts will have a few weeks from the time the first restrictions are eased on May 8 until the end of the school year. During that time, all of us will get a better sense of the direction the coronvirus is going and the health safeguards that will remain necessary in late May or early June.
It will be a month to keep all plans and options open.
Let’s hope that by that time, people will be able to gather in a large, outdoor venue such as a high school football stadium and still maintain safe social distancing.
We hope they can. We hope that Superintendent Campbell and others will have a chance to step up to a microphone and speak to this special class of graduates and we hope that members of the Class of 2020 will be able to share their joy with each other — in person.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.