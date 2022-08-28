About three dozen people attended last week’s East Buffalo Township supervisors meeting to learn more about the township’s recent purchase of 78 acres of what was once Turtle Creek Park. The attendees were informed and thoughtful and came with smart questions and concerns about the future of the property and the cost.
Supervisors officially approved the purchase of the park, located just off Route 15, south of Lewisburg near Furnace and Supplee Mill roads. The purchase price — $950,000 — was a pretty sharp increase from the $700,000 paid by Lewisburg Alliance Church when it purchased the property in 2018, a jump supervisors tied to the increased cost of real estate over the past few years.
One resident, Hank Baylor — who was a township supervisor for nearly two decades — urged patience before final decisions are made regarding usage.
We agree. While it is a lot of money to spend without having a final decision in place, making sure the location evolves into something with the greatest opportunity for community outreach is key.
“I know this seems rushed to the public but we couldn’t risk this going up for sale. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Supervisor Jim Knight.
Before the location was bought by the church — which had its sights set on a sanctuary, gymnasium and soccer fields — Turtle Creek Park was a popular recreation destination for Union County residents.
Because of a dearth of recreational opportunities and space in the township, and multi-use outdoor space is something supervisors see as a priority. It was noted during the meeting that East Buffalo Township ranks last in recreational use in Union County. The purchase of dozens of acres of space closes that gap and puts the township closer in line with national standards based on population.
“It will be for all sorts of outdoor activities,” supervisor Char Gray said, in another nod to public use. “We want the community to be involved to help us maintain the park.”
With so much interest in the location, supervisors should continue to maintain a community dialogue regarding the future of the location. Listen to ideas, build a consensus and then move forward with something that benefits the largest number.
The township is on the hook for $950,000 right now. Grants could offset some or most of that cost, but inevitably taxpayer dollars will foot most of the bill, so their voices need to be heard throughout the process.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.