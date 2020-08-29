Food security is of urgent concern in the 21st century. Locally we experienced panic and food shortages during the COVID-19 shutdown, and appreciated the ability of our area to produce healthy food.
Given tariffs, trade wars, and future pandemic crises, it is imperative that farms in Pennsylvania continue to sustain us; we no longer can or want to depend on imported food.
East Buffalo Township’s Planning Board is considering a proposal to change 500 Agricultural Preservation acres to Agricultural Residential Zoning. East Buffalo Township currently has 1,200 acres available for development; why allow more outdated and unhealthy sprawl?
The state of Pennsylvania officially recognizes the intrinsic value of farmland to Pennsylvania’s identity and economy. From Executive Order No. 2003-2 Agricultural Land Preservation Policy and the 21st Century Environmental Commission Report: It is the policy of the Commonwealth to protect ... “prime agricultural land” from irreversible conversion to uses that result in its loss as an environmental and essential food and fiber resource.
We need to make sure our land-use laws allow rural communities to remain rural. Recommendations are provided to ensure that farms and forests remain among preferred land uses in the next century.
Judith Marvin,
Lewisburg