I appreciate Lois Svard’s column, “Why Vote Republican?” (Oct. 25). I want to focus on one topic she raised: Social Security.
For more than 85 years Social Security has been a contract between generations, with each generation paying in to support the current older people; and it works. Social Security is the primary income source for 80 percent of older Americans. It’s also an international competitive advantage since China has nothing comparable for its rapidly aging population.
To be sure, Social Security needs some tweaks to assure its continued strength. In fact, the last overhaul of Social Security was by a bipartisan commission appointed by President Ronald Reagan. Experts, like Nobel laureate Peter Diamond, agree that we need to make some modest changes to the program. But for the last 20 years, Republicans have been proposing radical and extreme changes to Social Security, including the possibility of eliminating it altogether. These radical and extreme proposals aren’t social or secure.
If you care about the economic well-being of today’s older adults or if you want to assure your own economic security in later life, your choice on Nov. 8 is clear: Vote for the Democrats for the United States House and Senate.
Michael Piper-Smyer,
Lewisburg