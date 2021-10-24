Have you ever visited the PA Wilds? Biked the Pine Creek Rail Trail? Hiked the Mid-State Trail? Fished Pine Creek? Hunted deer or turkey? Viewed the elk or fall foliage? Explored the Grand Canyon? Experienced the wonder of Cherry Springs’ Dark Skies?
While visiting, have you ever thought: Wow, all that’s missing is the buzz of A10 Warthogs overhead?
The Maryland Air National Guard (ANG) has proposed using the PA Wilds as a new training site for its A10 bombers. The ANG has proposed to establish the Duke Low Military Operations Area (MOA) over portions of Potter, McKean, Clinton, Elk, and Tioga counties. The MOA, if approved, would allow the Maryland ANG and at least three other wings to facilitate low-altitude training — as low as 100 feet above ground — for four hours a day, up to 170 days a year.
And it won’t just be the screeching of A10s. The proposal would also authorize New Jersey and D.C. wings to fly F16s. In addition, other wings across the country could request airspace. The Maryland ANG estimates 170 days of use but that could easily increase and include various military aircraft, including F22s and F35s. If approved, ANG control of this airspace and who flies in it.
I know what you’re thinking: The sound of freedom.
Well, anyone will tell you that the sound of freedom is being able to reduce or turn off the noise. If this proposal is approved, there will be no turning it off.
Loud engines droning at low levels may sound dreamy but if you had to live with them all the time, you’d think differently. Many people live in this region because it offers a natural sanctuary. People visit the region to fish, hunt, hike, and escape from the rat-race of urban areas. In fact, this is a common destination for wounded warriors suffering from PTSD, who seek the healing and soothing comforts that only nature can provide.
The PA Wilds encompass more than 2 million acres of public land, 50 state game lands, 29 state parks, eight state forests, two National Wild & Scenic Rivers, abundant wildlife, hundreds of miles of land and water trails, some of the darkest skies in the country, and the largest elk herd in the northeast.
The PA Wilds has become a destination, not just for Pennsylvanians but also for visitors from all over the world. For example, Cherry Springs State Park is internationally renowned for dark sky viewing.
Tourism has become a core component of this region’s economy and many small businesses rely on visitors to stay afloat. What impact might these low-level flights have on the region? Will hunters or anglers make the drive if their experiences would likely be disrupted? Will hikers and campers find more serene wilderness areas to explore? Will visitors become disenchanted by the noise and constant commotion?
Tourism is not the only industry that could be impacted. Agriculture is abundant in the region and dairy farmers, in particular, may find that constant low-level flying could negatively affect their bottom line. Studies have shown that aircraft noise can reduce lactation and fertility in livestock.
Unfortunately, the Maryland ANG views this region as a blank spot on the map — it’s sparsely populated, is mostly wilderness, and has limited political influence, so “there’s no one to object” because they assume rural folk will support the military, no matter what. Maryland guardsmen leave Baltimore, travel away from Maryland and D.C. metropolitan and suburban areas, and make the easy trip to fly training maneuvers for hours, in the PA Wilds at low altitudes, every other day.
It goes without saying that Americans should do all we can to support our military. But the military should do all it can to protect American civilians. The Maryland ANG must consider alternate sites and carefully evaluate this proposal to fully understand the impact their activity would have on the environment, economy, quality of life, and health of the region.
The ANG is developing a Draft Environmental Assessment. If you enjoy the PA Wilds and want to ensure that its natural, rural character remain intact, please, submit your comments.
Learn more at https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Resources/Duke-Low-Military-Operations-Area-Information-Page.
Lana Gulden is President of Susquehanna Valley Progress, and is involved in numerous environmental and civic organizations in the area.