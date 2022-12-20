In my editorial letter published on May 20, 2020, I stated, “Our congressman, Mr. Fred Keller, is a smart man.” News released this morning has caused me to reassess that statement.
A Talking Points Memo (TPM) news story published Tuesday evening discloses some of the texts which Trump Chief of Staff Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 Investigative Committee. Per TPM, one of the texts sent on Jan. 4, 2021, reads as follows: “Chief Meadows, President Trump in response to Raffensperger phone call. Maybe the President should indicate mistrust for him and mention that he (President Trump) isn’t surprised that the call was recorded and leaked. That’s why the President said what he said to see how long it would take Raffensperger to leak it. If he can’t be trusted on a phone call how can he be trusted with Georgia’s election. Just my thoughts.”
Fred Keller (According to TPM, Mr. Keller did not respond to a request for comment.)
Now, please note, that is not the intent nor the gist of the Jan. 2 phone call which lasted one hour and included repeated demands and veiled threats. Really — one hour to set a trap? This is what Keller proposes that Trump maintain, in other words, a concocted story. Meadows apparently liked Keller’s convoluted plot to spin the call, replying “Love it.”
I am making no accusations, but if the above is true, Mr. Keller has inserted himself squarely in the midst of a possible seditious conspiracy against the United States. In writing! No smarts there — not at all.
It is quite possible that we will be hearing more about Mr. Keller in the weeks and months ahead. I will be watching. Perhaps, you should too.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg