The Nov. 5 election for supervisor is an important one for East Buffalo Township. For many years, township residents experienced large annual municipal tax increases and higher budgets under fiscally irresponsible previous supervisors.
In 2015 and 2017, voters overwhelmingly chose a different direction for the township, electing two new supervisors committed to restoring fiscal accountability and keeping taxes as low as possible. Under this new conservative leadership, local residents have seen fiscally responsible budgets and no further tax increases.
A few months ago, James Murphy was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board and he is now running for a full term. Murphy is committed to low taxes and avoiding wasteful spending.
The current supervisors are restoring fiscal discipline and respect for taxpayers. In fact, this year, the board of supervisors is moving toward passing its fourth municipal budget with no tax increase. While everyone else talks a good game about fiscal responsibility and keeping taxes low, Murphy and his fellow supervisors are delivering real results in East Buffalo Township.
This election is about the future direction of East Buffalo Township. We must not return to the days of runaway spending, higher municipal taxes, and a disregard for the taxpayer. We need fiscal discipline, low taxes, and responsible leadership. That is why we need to elect James Murphy to a full term on the board of supervisors.
Join me in voting for James on Nov. 5. Let’s keep a winning team on the field.
Stan Zellers,
Lewisburg