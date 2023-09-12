This is in response to recent letters about “wokeism.” A lot of folks are missing the point.
The truth is — though some will find this hard to believe — there isn’t such a thing as a “woke” movement. I don’t know anyone who claims to be “woke,” or in favor of “wokeism.” The term is only used by the opponents. Sure, there are people with all sorts of views you might not agree with. But that’s not scary enough, so they tell you there’s an anti-American, anti-Christian conspiracy and that it’s the “woke” crowd that wants to persecute any with different views.
For example, there is no state in the nation that outlaws teaching appreciation for the Revolution of 1776. But some now do prohibit teaching anything from the 1619 Project. Everyone in 2023 knows slavery was bad, but now if you try to teach that, you can be accused of being “woke.” And some states have approved school materials that suggest slavery wasn’t that bad, but if you object, you can be accused of being “anti-woke.”
Chris Rufo, who started the uproar about Critical Race Theory (CRT), has gloated that people now hear about anything they dislike and imagine it to be part of the CRT movement. I’d say the same is true with “woke.”
The term comes from the expression “stay woke,” which simply meant to be aware of the systems that oppress people. Don’t believe the panic. Whatever your politics, keep your eyes open.
Mitchell Hart,
Lewisburg