In his Aug. 8 My Turn piece, Robert Bartholomew claimed, “When Donald Trump took office his primary responsibility was to help keep Americans safe from human enemies.” Although a president’s primary responsibility is normally defined simply as keeping Americans safe, even going by Mr. Bartholomew’s limited description Donald Trump has failed. And difficult though it is to keep track of all of Mr. Trump’s failures, one we can never forget is that on his watch Americans suffered on our own soil the first deadly terrorist attack planned abroad since 9/11.
On Dec. 6, 2019, Second Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a Saudi Air Force cadet training with the American military, opened fire at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three U.S. Navy sailors and injuring eight others. Note that Alshamrani was not a psychopath who snapped one day, or a lone wolf griping about our country. Rather, as Attorney General William Barr affirmed at a May news conference, Alshamrani had “significant ties to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula — not only before the attack, but before he even arrived in the United States.”
Let that sink in: On Donald Trump’s watch, we let into our country a person who already had significant ties to Al Qaeda, and we let him train at the Naval Air Station Pensacola where he went on to kill our servicemen.
Mr. Trump’s base may believe the buck stops everywhere except Mr. Trump’s desk, but the fact is he didn’t keep Americans safe from human enemies.
Shari Jacobson,
Lewisburg