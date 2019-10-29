It’s refreshing to have a president who loves our country and tries to keep his campaign promises. President Donald J. Trump is a business man who brings a new perspective to the operation of our government. The deep state resists, numerous politicians try to remove him from office and most of the news media gives him no praise for achievements that have happened on his watch. Taxes were cut, the war on coal ended, our country is energy independent, unemployment is the lowest in decades, the China threats have been confronted, etc.
President Trump stays focused on the goal of making the United States even greater. One can only imagine the additional good things that would be accomplished if he got some cooperation, instead of constant condemnation. How successful would we be in our line of work if we were viciously criticized every day?
Glen Keidel Jr.,
Dornsife