Yes, we should keep children active in the summer. After reading your recent Health section article about keeping kids active, you could have mentioned enlisting them to do small jobs around the house, jobs outside the home (paying jobs) — there are so many available — sports camps, volunteering for community efforts, cleaning up outside at your home or in your town.
But it is up to the parents to be a parent and make your child stop being an indoor houseplant with their cellphone attached to their hand.
Mary Welker,
Sunbury