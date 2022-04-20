It used to be true that here in America, we did not care for those who built their reputations at the expense of other peoples’ peace of mind. So why are we putting up with it now? Peace of mind everywhere has become scarce.
Some of our supposed leaders in government do not represent my sentiments, nor do they represent my behaviors. The lies, disrespect, and violence are glaringly paraded before our eyes daily. Yet instances of immature “adult” bullying, immature “King-of-the-Mountain” mentalities, and “drama queen” theatrics persist. Embarrassing. Not tolerable. There is no doubt, especially here in Pennsylvania, the government is broken. Please do not give in to similar behaviors. I find them extremely destabilizing and sadly destructive to each of us and our country’s survival.
To those of us who agree with me and those who don’t, I want you to know my heart aches for your pain and suffering, no matter which side of the aisle you stand on. Suffering is the enemy, not one another!
In an attempt to cope, I’d like to share some thoughts and ideas. One example is that of Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, the international bestseller, “Long Walk to Freedom.” Nelson was a great moral and political leader in South Africa. He was a true freedom fighter. Because of these facts, he lived for over 30 years in prison. He stated, “Authorities and prison officials use methods designed to break your spirit and your resolve. They will, and have conspired to do so, using racism and repression to rob me of my dignity. I will not lose because I will not part with it.” Mandela writes again in another part of the book, “I would survive, for any man or institution that tries to rob me of my dignity will lose because I will not part with it at any price or under any pressure. I never seriously considered the possibility that I would not emerge from prison one day.” And he did.
As one of my goals, I also have resolved never to give up my dignity, no matter what. I am trying.
What are your thoughts?
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg