Those who know me well know one of my worst habits is that I quickly lose patience with people who lack self-awareness. It is something that raises the blood pressure almost immediately, followed by a significant jaw clench.
What triggers the reaction is a growing list. It includes people in crowds who cut in front of someone or stop in the middle of a walkway with 20 other people coming up from behind. It includes those who talk at an unnecessarily high volume in public. Especially those who insist on using the speaker feature on their smartphone.
It includes people who play slow on the golf course, which inevitably leads to part two of that equation: People hitting into you from behind. I am a bad golfer, but I am a fast bad golfer. If you hit into me, it’s either because of the people in front of me or you’re a jerk.
Perhaps this is a default setting because I have always been overly self-aware of the bubble around me and the impact it has on others. To an extent, I am probably more self-aware than I probably need to be. I’m trying to take to heart the line I read recently noting that “You wouldn’t worry so much about what people think of you when you realize how seldom they do.”
My wife would say as I get a bit older, my patience has perhaps worn a bit thin.
She would also tell you nothing tests those limits more than driving, particularly on a highway. Some friends like to take the scenic route, winding over country roads for hundreds of miles to reach their destination. Give me a highway with lots of lanes filled with people that know which lane they should be driving in and we’re golden.
Since school let out in June, we’ve put a lot of miles on the car. College visits, vacation and some other small trips have taken us through seven states and Washington, D.C. Using Google Maps and some elementary math, it’s added up to about 2,788 miles in the car since June 4 — not counting the 30 or so miles to and from work each day.
Using highly advanced mental equations in my head, I’ve probably run into 47,003 drivers who have gotten on my self-aware nerves during those road trips.
I’m sure you’re not one of them, unless you:
n Weave in and out of traffic at outrageous speeds, dangerously cutting in front of people who are attempting to pass slower cars. Those are the moments we beg for a state trooper to be waiting just around the bend. A lot of us are in a hurry, slow down before you kill someone.
n Travel for miles on end in the left lane without passing someone or moving over. Ever wonder why the right lane is considered the driving lane and the left the passing lane? Stop and think about it for 30 seconds. Then stay in your lane.
n Pull into the left/passing lane as someone approaches at a higher rate of speed, forcing them to slow down, which in turn likely forces a handful of vehicles behind them to pump the brakes.
n Crossing multiple lanes of traffic in one swoop. You can’t always see what is on the other side of that vehicle you are speeding around until it’s too late.
Over the summer, dozens of these individuals have caused me to tightly grip the steering wheel and, perhaps, utter some words I shouldn’t have.
It’s a bad habit, I know, but one that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon.
