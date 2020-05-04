According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), the week ending April 4 concluded the flu season for 2019-20 which coincides with the dates Oct. 1, 2019 through April 4, 2020. During this six month period of time, the CDC estimated that 48 million Americans had the flu virus, 575,000 were hospitalized and approximately 43,000 died of this influenza.
My question is, why hasn’t the news media reported this data to the American people? How many flu deaths were diagnosed as COVID-19? The news media just sit back and glamorize the coronavirus every day just like keeping the score of a sports team.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg