All of the individuals who have berated Rep. Fred Keller lately in their editorials have obviously never met the man. Fred is one of the most honest, sincere, decent, God-fearing men I know. Unfortunately the left continues to perpetuate the lie that Fred ever said that there was fraud in the Pennsylvania election or in the election in any other state.
Fred never said anything of the sort. I would challenge anyone to find a quote to that effect. Fred never questioned the result of the vote. What Fred challenged was the constitutionality of the actions taken by state executives to change voting regulations without the consent of the state Legislature. Instead of Fred going against the Pennsylvania Constitution or the democratic process, Fred is trying to uphold it.
Any governor who has the authority to change the voting process prior to an election without the consent of the Legislature, has the ability to arbitrarily change the process to influence the outcome. We need more representatives like Fred Keller who are willing to stand up for what is right rather than what is expedient in public opinion.
Richard ‘Doc’ Sheaffer,
Selinsgrove