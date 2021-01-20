Congressman Fred Keller has taken a lot of heat on these pages the last few weeks. The truth is that these critical viewpoints are not indicative of the vast majority of Fred’s constituents who feel he is doing exactly what he was sent to Washington to do.
Fred has made it clear through his actions that he is willing to represent his constituents’ values in spite of the personal attacks he receives. It is so refreshing to have a representative that means what he says and then follows through. You seldom find that type of representation anywhere and it’s because Fred hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He is one of us.
We all know who our representative in Congress is. He’s Fred, not Congressman Keller, and he wants it that way. We are blessed to have a leader who understands our values because they are his values; relates to our problems because he himself has faced them, and knows the people of our community because he takes the time to meet them.
The words that I read in the newspaper tell me that Fred’s few critics never gave him a chance in the first place and their minds were made up long before he came to office.
I am extremely proud to be represented by a man who shows his value through hard work, courage, and faith. From Shikellamy, to the factory, and now in Congress, Fred Keller is exactly who we thought he was all these years.
A lot of people followed Fred through the years as their Pennsylvania state representative, liked what he accomplished, and felt he should represent them in the U.S. Congress. He has done another great job. He is a fine gentleman.
Charles W. Klauger,
Weikert