The writer of the letter “Unwavering loyalty” (Feb. 13) joined the chorus against Mr. Keller’s choice to object to the actions of the state Supreme Court, and the Secretary of the commonwealth.
Their actions usurped the sole power of the Legislature to establish voting laws and rules. In so doing, the presidential election in Pennsylvania was tainted and should have been declared void until legislative action could be taken to fix the flaw in the law.
Remedy for the law is not a decision to be made by the courts.
Therefore, Mr. Keller was right in his opposition to the results of the Pennsylvania presidential election.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown