Elected officials take an oath to protect and defend our Constitution. I am proud that Congressman Fred Keller upheld his oath by objecting to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes on Jan. 6.
It has been disappointing to see this editorial page repeatedly print letters about Fred. While buzz words like “sedition” and “treason” have been irresponsibly and incorrectly thrown around in reference to any objection to electoral votes, the reality is that Fred defended the Constitutional rights of every Pennsylvanian.
Fred’s constitutional argument to the actions taken by Pennsylvania’s executive branch to change election laws without the consent of the state legislature was sound. In a time when so many on both extremes of our politics have reverted to emotion, it is refreshing to see an elected official stick to the Constitution and facts.
I might add, objecting to electoral votes is not unprecedented. In 2001, 2005, and 2017, Congressional Democrats objected to the electors of Republican presidents. Where was the outrage then?
The only harm being done to our democracy is that of hypocrisy and partisan politics. Congressman Keller is a patriot for upholding his constitutional duty to the American people.
For that, I am grateful, knowing that our rights are in good hands in central Pennsylvania.
Stan Hudson,
New Columbia