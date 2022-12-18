Fred Keller went to Washington, D.C., in 2019 as the first resident of Snyder County to serve in Congress. When he left Harrisburg to replace Tom Marino, he was known as a deliberate lawmaker, one other state legislators came to in an effort to understand complicated bills because they knew Keller had digested them and/or asked enough questions to understand.
Keller would stand up when he didn’t agree with something — even against his own Republican party — particularly when the math didn’t add up. He wanted to know where the money was coming from before making taxpayers foot the bill.
As he prepares to leave Washington after deciding not to seek another term in Congress, we have become increasingly aware that his single full term took an abrupt and alarming partisan turn.
Recent revelations of how he tried to bolster former President Donald Trump’s lies about the “stolen” 2020 presidential election and about the people charged with running elections are deeply disturbing.
We all knew Keller voted not to certify Pennsylvania’s electoral votes hours after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. We learned this week, following the disclosure of text messages obtained by the Jan, 6 committee, that Keller was one of three Congressmen from Pennsylvania in communication with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows regarding election results.
While Keller’s foray into the big lie doesn’t reach the level of Scott Perry’s — whose profane rhetoric itching for a “fight” is dangerous — Keller’s suggestion that the former president try to spin his plea for Georgia Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes into a test balloon on integrity is outrageous.
Keller’s office did not acknowledge a request for comment from CNHI Pennsylvania reporter Eric Scicchitano. No surprise there.
According to a text message released by online news outlet Talking Points Memo, Keller texted Meadows that, regarding Trump’s now infamous call, “Maybe the president should indicate mistrust for him and mention that he (President Trump) isn’t surprised that the call was recorded and leaked. That’s why the president said what he said to see how long it would take Raffensperger to leak it. If he can’t be trusted on a phone call how can he be trusted with Georgia’s election. Just my thoughts.”
Essentially, Keller wanted to spin a fable to give Trump a way out, planting a seed that he only asked for the votes because Trump was setting Raffensperger up to attack his integrity on the back end, not that he actually wanted him to find 11,780 votes.
In the overarching news that has emerged regarding the push to overturn the election and the planning of the attacks, Keller’s suggestion is a drop in the bucket.
But it says plenty about a willingness to do anything, including crush a fellow elected Republican, to reach a desired end. And drops in the bucket eventually lead to a flood, in this case, a flood of divisiveness that continues to this day, nearly two years after one of the worst days in American history still based on a lie.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.