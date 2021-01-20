I recently saw a headline in a county newspaper that read “Congressman Fred Keller Praises Frontline Health Workers.” The article stated that you spoke on the House Floor and praised the valiant efforts of the state’s health care workers. You hit all the marks. Congratulations. However, your words were empty to my ears. Even before you were elected, you said you would support Trump’s agendas (not a bad campaign platform for around here). You certainly have done that.
Trump’s COVID agenda did very little to encourage citizens to take the virus seriously. Trump told us that it basically consists of a few sniffles for most people and that it will all go away soon. I heard nothing from him about the strain the virus is putting on our health systems. I don’t know how you can look health care workers in the eye and praise them when you have helped create the situation that we are now in. Lycoming County, which you represent, was recently No. 19 in the nation for its COVID infection rate.
The disease has strained Pennsylvania’s health system and its workers to extremes. You should talk to Kendra Auker, president/CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, and explain how you can sincerely appreciate what health workers are doing while supporting Trump’s agendas at the same time. And don’t forget to look her in the eye while you pile on your praise.
Dale Martin,
Selinsgrove