Over the last several weeks as we begin to start life anew in what we hope will be “post-COVID times,” I’ve noticed the topic du jour has gradually shifted from COVID to workforce. Help wanted signs are everywhere, various media sources are reporting that businesses are having to alter hours to accommodate not having enough workers. According to most of the social media scuttlebutt, it’s due to the extra $300 people are getting through unemployment. And then of course comes the “no one wants to work” and “the young people are lazy” bodies of thought.
Unemployment compensation pays at most 50 percent of the weekly gross pay for your highest quarter in the last year. That means a person making $7.25 per hour full-time would bring roughly $250 per week home when working. On unemployment, their base compensation would be about $130 per week. Add the $300 and it’s $430 weekly. So yes, it’s more money, but good luck paying your bills on even that amount. If you do the math, you’ll find that only at more than $18 an hour does the equation flip and make it more financially worthwhile to go back to work and still be able to afford to maybe break even on your bills. It’s not laziness. It’s basic economics.
But this workforce shortage? We can’t blame that solely on COVID. We saw it coming and, in many places, it was already here in February 2020. Ask my friend Bob Garrett from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber, who has been sharing for nearly a decade that we needed to attract workers to our region if we want to sustain or grow our economy. Ask any employer who, before COVID, had 100 jobs to fill and barely half that number in applications. Ask anyone at all who has tried to interview prospective employees who don’t return calls or just don’t show up. It’s a “buyers market” or, in this case, a “job seekers market.” Prospective employees can hold out for more money and afford to be choosy about what they want to do, and COVID pay has given some of them the opportunity to take their time.
Many want to blame the workforce shortage on the younger generation. Laziness. Drugs. Video games. All these young people who “just don’t want to work.” This argument is as old as time, and the answer is that it’s just not as simple as folks want to make it. For one thing, according to Pew Research Center, the percentage of Millennials participating in the workforce exceeds the workforce participation rate of Gen. X, so it’s not a “younger generation problem.” In 2016, Millennials became the largest raw number in the workforce. By 2025, Millennials and Gen Z together will make up more than 68% of the working population. And for everyone fighting diversity initiatives here or elsewhere, here’s a fact: the workforce participation rate of the Hispanic population across the country far outweighs that of the white, non-Hispanic population. We currently don’t have enough people here generally to fill the number of job openings in our region and haven’t for a long time.
It’s also not just about the money. Who wants to earn 8 bucks an hour to have to argue with the guy trying to shop for groceries without a mask? What parent wants their teenager to have to deal with the possibility of getting COVID or the potential of dealing with angry customers at their summer job? Certainly not me. We are foolish if we think that the anti-mask, anti-vaxx issues have nothing to do with it.
During COVID, we learned what I hope are some valuable lessons that can help us. Despite broadband challenges, many of us realized we get a lot more done working from home and that education from home, while not universally beneficial, can be for many. At United Way, colleagues from other communities have asked when we are going back to the office full time and my answer is “never.” Our Board recently adopted a remote and flex work policy. It’s worked well. Why not continue to support it? I’ve done the research. Employers that have flexible and socially responsible policies will tell you they work.
Not every job can be done from home and not every worker or child thrives in a remote environment. Still, there are many things every organization can consider thinking about. As people realize they have choices, workforce and education need to use this space and time to pivot and accommodate that changing dynamic. While generalizations can be dangerous, studies do show that Millennials and Gen. Z have employment expectations that differ from older generations and given that there are more of them than there are the rest of us, they can afford to have them. In education, the expectations and learning styles of younger generations and their parents have evolved. Perhaps it’s time for the system to do the same.
Many of us have been jaded by a world that has seen employees as a liability and students as a test score. It has become the norm to think everyone should just have to walk barefoot uphill both ways to school in the snow, just because we did. Instead of pushing for the American Dream and success for all, the new American Way seems to think everyone needs to suffer equally first. But isn’t a world that cares about who we are as human beings what we all really want and deserve? Shouldn’t our imperative be to make the world a better place than we found it?
So, pardon me if I cringe when someone says “these kids these days.” Those kids are serving your meal at your favorite restaurant, checking your blood pressure at the doctor, or crunching the numbers to keep our economy afloat. Gradually, those “kids” are becoming our leaders.
On sheer numbers alone, it’s already their world we’re living in. They don’t want or need to put up with your attitude. They will take their time and talent elsewhere.
Joanne Troutman is the President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.