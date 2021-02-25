Growing up in the ’50s and ’60s I was happy playing games with family and friends. There was no winning or losing. Just being a part of was the joy (like having your vote counted).
I began to notice the demand in the ’70s of winning. Most kids were upset with a loss. But a few could not move on. They began shouting “cheaters” (Trump with fake news, stolen election, and lies). They wanted to change the rules (gerrymandering, tearing apart the postal service). They blamed other team players (censuring people, firing people).
The list goes on and on blaming the loss on every and anything except the facts. They’ve been known to alter rules everyone else is following just to divert from themselves. These were kids who never grew to respect anyone or anything. And it has continued to adulthood (Trump’s continued insults of people).
These kids will probably never grow to respect. It will always be the fault of someone or something else. But never about themselves. I guess with so many Trump supporters out there they think we are the losers. Biden won by more than 7 million votes. While Republicans won many seats. Do the math! Many Republicans voted for their party, but not for Trump!
William Herrold,
Northumberland