What a neat and proactive approach at Line Mountain Elementary School, where kindergarten students are learning how to ride bikes as part of the physical education curriculum.
In its second year, the All Kids Bike Program provides an “inclusive learn-to-ride opportunity” designed to build confidence in young students in a classroom setting. This year, 60 students are signed up — with parental permission — for the program. The classes get 30-minute sessions each week.
“It allows kids to develop at their own pace,” said Holly Scheib, elementary health/physical education teacher. “They learn to balance first without training wheels. When they have the confidence, we can transition to two wheels.”
Experts note the average age for kids to learn to ride a bike is between 3 and 8 years old, so this time frame fits right into that window.
According to its website, allkidsbike.org, studies show more and more kids are navigating away from riding bikes. The time many of us spent riding bikes throughout our neighborhoods as kids is now spent in front of a screen. Organizers note kids spend more than 18 hours a week in front of a screen and just 1 in 4 will ride a bike this week.
Starting them early, and in a learning-type setting, can hopefully reverse some of those trends.
Scheib said classes begin with a helmet check — a not-so-subtle reminder that everyone should always wear a helmet when riding. Lessons are then built around the individual abilities of each child, which means a child with more experience on a bike can participate in the physical activity and benefit alongside a child who has no prior experience on a bike.
The elementary school gymnasium is set up as a mini biking course. After several weeks of lessons, Scheib moves to different activities, including musical hula hoops, a tag game, relay races, red light green light, obstacle courses and gliding contests.
Former Elementary Principal Jeanne Menko authorized the $6,000 purchase of the bicycles, helmets and equipment to jumpstart the program a year ago, Scheib said.
The program is clearly paying off.
“Sometimes I ride my bike at my own house,” Kindergartener Knox Rodziewicz, all of 6 said proudly.
Nationally there are more than 400 schools participating in the program — including a dozen in Pennsylvania. Since the program started in 2018, more than 300,000 students have participated. You can learn more about the program at allkidsbike.org and donate to schools looking to fund their own class.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.