This year has been unquestionably difficult. For many of us personally. For our community. For our nation. Whether it is a major business closure, the death of several children in our Valley, the constant and unending political battles across the world, the negativity can be all-consuming. I began a recent weekday talking with a dear colleague about a very recent tragedy, both of us with tears in our eyes. It is impossible not to feel this sadness in our very souls.
Events of late, both personal and public, have me thinking very deeply about the fact that this is not the world I grew up in. Sure, since the beginning of time, people have said that. But the world is so connected now. Technology and communication exacerbates evolution. We move so much more quickly to a place of despair and anxiety. Our social divide is palpable and on parade for all to see. Instead of simple kindness being the expectation, it is the exception. Any display of human decency and kindness is now recorded and Instagrammable, viewed by millions.
In 2019, our daily reality can be deflating. Where there was once simple kindness, there is now impatience. Everyone wants to point the finger at someone else, blame parenting, “the system,” politics and social media for all of our problems. Positivity has been replaced with intense anger. And while we can certainly argue some level of outrage is valid and necessary given the current climate, the need to stand up for our convictions, and our imperative to fight the fight of adulthood, the harsh reality is that our community is suffering. And, frankly, our children are bearing the brunt of that burden.
According to the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), nearly 40 percent of adolescents in the Greater Susquehanna Valley report having felt sad or depressed most days in the last 12 months. Almost one in five children have contemplated suicide. One in 10 have attempted suicide. And substance use disorder continues to take the lives of our young adults regularly — the 2019 local data will show deaths once again on the rise.
I hope this is horrifying to you. Because it should be. It’s completely unacceptable, and our entire community is responsible. As adults, it is time to stop fighting with each other, stop pointing the finger and instead take responsibility and start paying attention to how we can fix this. Things need to change. We need to be better and do better.
In the fall, we launched a suicide prevention campaign in partnership with the regional Kiwanis Clubs and the McDowell Institute. In early 2020, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, in collaboration with United Way of Columbia-Montour and our Youth Mental Health Task Force, will release a report and strategic plan, “Addressing Youth Mental Health in Rural Central Pennsylvania.” We will launch a Kindness Campaign in February, sponsor a music festival in June, and host a major regional Trauma & Resiliency Summit in October.
In this work around youth mental health, the stakes are high. This is some of the most important work we’ve ever done.
Without a doubt, the world is a complicated place, but the solutions don’t have to be. We need to invest, not just money but ourselves. We need to stop thinking that it is someone else’s problem and take the time to step up, take ownership, and be there for one another.
We need to get back to basics. That requires courage. The courage to take that step to reach out. The courage to listen, even when we want to speak. The courage to pay attention and find the positive. The courage to compliment, not criticize. The courage to overcome our own anger and ego. The courage to reconnect with one another, to get to know your neighbors, your mail carrier, the person who makes your coffee at the coffee shop, and especially the stranger who walks down the street who looks very different from you.
The common ground is there. While I feel the despair, I’m lucky enough to work in a job that enables me to see the good in people and the hope that exists in this world. There are some really great people already doing great things, especially the kids. Find them. Support them. They need it.
As I write this, I sit in my cozy office, where the snow sits beautifully on the rooftops in our Sunbury neighborhood. In my window is a quote I make sure I read every single time I’m here: “Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give.” I hope we can all remind ourselves of that each and every single day.
Joanne Troutman is the president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.