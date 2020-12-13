I write to encourage our state Representative, David Rowe, to spend a day with his constituents touring a medical facility treating patients with COVID-19. He could do this either virtually or covered with the personal protective equipment health care workers wear — whatever the health care professionals prefer.
Personal experience interacting with COVID patients, their families, and their health care providers is sure to expand his understanding of the pain, suffering and loneliness of COVID patients, the grief of their loved ones, and the emotional toll it takes on our hardworking healthcare professionals who are experiencing death rates like never before. Knowledge is the antidote to the ignorance Mr. Rowe displays in flouting necessary precautions Pennsylvanians are asked to take to reduce the spread of this life-altering, very deadly, and terribly contagious disease.
Americans have a long, cherished tradition of making sacrifices to serve the greater good. Consider all that our ancestors gave up in both world wars. The world is now at war with a deadly virus.
Just as Mr. Rowe would, as a matter of course, visit the wounded and console those grieving the fallen fighting foreign and domestic enemies, surely he will visit with those fighting and suffering COVID-19. I think he will learn a great deal in the process.
Margaret Marr,
Lewisburg