Attention Snyder County taxpayers: We need basic facts about each candidate competing for county treasurer on the Republican ballot. When we lack essential data and read county political superpowers’ endorsements of inexperienced Rylan Ebright, we may innocently be persuaded to hire him, not the highly qualified Larissa Hauck. It would be merely a decision lacking common sense as many of Hauck’s courthouse “quiet supporter” colleagues believe.
Hauck’s commonsense candidacy is supported by her “exemplary performance” as deputy treasurer for the past 11 years, emphasizes boss Treasurer Debra Kratzer.
Equally powerful evidence? Compare Hauck’s on-the-job training and proven track record to that of her opponent’s lack of track record. But then he wants to be a politician, he emphasizes.
He struck out when he ran for county commissioner at 19. That was four years ago! Understandably he lost.
Ebright was redirected to run for treasurer by commissioners. Ebright soon after his defeat, was promised help, when he approached commissioners for advice. And approaching two years ago he was told to run for treasurer because it would be a logical stepping-stone toward becoming a future commissioner. Makes sense.
Another equally important fact? Ebright is roughly half Hauck’s age. Another? He’ll make a much higher salary as treasurer than were he to apply for Hauck’s deputy treasurer’s position.
But give him credit, with total frankness he says he “...wants to be a politician.” He believes he deserves a higher salaried position and enjoys competing for elected offices and supporters think he does have a political future.
You may or may not find this “setup” manipulative. But it is “politics,” isn’t it?
Ebright held a fundraiser at an area business to pay for this second risky election go-round. He’s counting on his political “cheerleader” bosses to pull him across the finish line with all their acçompanying mailers, radio spots, and friendly interactive requests. That’s politics, too. Let’s be frank. It is game-playing with real-life participants.
Hauck, on the other hand, with no fundraisers of any kind, is a self-funder. She says, “I value my independence.”
But what’s the ultra dual-evidence in support of Hauck as our next treasurer? She has the wholehearted endorsement of her retiring boss and the service she’s rendered to county taxpayers thus far.
So I base support for Hauck on the aforementioned litany, not on any personal friendship, of which I had none. She needs no training wheels to get her up and running.
At a public commissioner’s meeting last month, Kratzer openly volunteered that commissioner Joe Kantz “knows I am very upset about this! I told him I do not like this.” Her impromptu response surfaced amid my voiced concern that a commissioner would throw their support behind this youth instead of a longtime, experienced, very capable, faithful employee during the primary. Particularly, I emphasized when at the close of our previous committee meeting I was told “There is absolutely no problem with Larissa’s work performance. She can definitely do the job.”
I confronted Kantz and longtime state committee person Pat Saylor then, individually, about Hauck’s job performance. So we know, “each” has no problem with it! Each added, “Let the voters decide.”
My question to them then and now: “Why throw your support behind either candidate during the primary? Indeed, Do let the voters decide!” Each repeated the mantra, “Let the voters decide,” with no convincing counter to my inquiry.
Truly, let the credentials of each candidate be the bases of voters’ selection rather than any personal support preference for one candidate over another. Make the race based upon pure merit!
Lone public supporter Treasurer Kratzer has full faith in Hauck’s competency and integrity because she was treasurer for six months in 2019 when Kratzer was on personal sick leave.
And the retiring treasurer says, “Larissa will be an independent voice as overseer of how your hard-earned tax dollars are being spent and how they are invested.” This is important to us, taxpayers!
The treasurer’s office is a “service” office, as well as a disperser of funds. It’s a handler of the county’s finances and the discretionary investor of our tax dollars.
Office procedures should not be controlled by a few political superpowers and a naive “Yes” man. Fiduciary independence is necessary. Hauck’s role as treasurer will ensure that valued independence and fidelity are maintained.
Please hire a commonsense candidate, Larissa Hauck, on Tuesday. Note: Democrats, you won’t see her name on the ballot, but a suggestion is you write her name in. May your commonsense prevail.
Karen Roberts lives in Shamokin Dam.