In less than a month, Mae-Ling Kranz takes over one of the more under-the-radar vital jobs in the entire region when she becomes the chief executive officer of Transitions on Jan. 1.
Kranz has been part of the organization for four years, where she has been COO under outgoing boss Susan Mathias. There aren’t many organizations in the area more important than Transitions, which offers support and advocacy for victims and survivors of violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
“She has tremendous talent, understands what clients need to become self-sufficient, and has proven that she can handle the complexity of leading this organization forward,” Mathias said of her successor. “She also has an amazing team supporting her, including a remarkable board of directors.”
Their work is difficult. It is that difficulty that makes the successes so enjoyable and their service so critical, especially in a year when domestic violence, in some instances, may be hidden as so many have quarantined at home.
According to Transitions’ latest annual report (from fiscal year 2018-19), the group provided 4,682 “shelter nights” for 158 adult and child victims of domestic violence, along with rental assistance and services for 131 victims.
The agency provided help to 2,824 victims — including 123 child victims. That help included more than 9,000 hours of counseling, answering nearly 2,400 hotline calls.
Transitions’ Legal Center provided representation to 48 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and its legal advocates helped 208 individuals file for protection orders against perpetrators of domestic and sexual violence.
Clearly, there is a need to fill. Kranz will be charged with overseeing a staff of 42 in doing what they can to attend to one of the Valley’s most vulnerable populations.
“I have no immediate plans for any major changes, especially during COVID. I just want to make sure services are accessible while maintaining safety,” said Kranz.
Accessibility and safety, two key components that can never be underestimated in that line of work.
We wish her well.
