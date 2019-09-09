I have been able to observe the negotiations among all the parties involved in the new joint venture project called the YMCA at the Miller Center powered by Evangelical and Geisinger to promote wellness and health in our community.
This collaboration has brought together local competitive organizations to better serve their missions and promote an agenda of enhancing our health and well-being.
The generosity of the Miller family combined with the vision of Kendra Aucker, Dr. Ryu, and the board of the YMCA has created something quite unique for our community.
Kudos to everyone involved in making this venture something extremely special.
Gale Reish,
Lewisburg