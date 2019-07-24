I had the pleasure to be part of the STEAM program at Shikellamy Middle School. I am a foster grandmother. I thoroughly enjoyed it and everyone seemed to learn something, including me.
The different programs were very beneficial to everyone. My question is “Why aren’t there more students joining in?” It does not cost the students anything, all they have to do is show up.
The program was 5 hours a day, 4 days a week. We had breakfast and lunch for all students. The school district picked the students up (8 a.m.) and took them back home (1 p.m.)
There was a lot of fresh fruits and plenty of food for them to eat. They had a cooking class once a week and then they shared the products with all of us. I was impressed with the work, it was well organized, with a lot of different ideas.
I applaud all the teachers that joined in to make this a memorable time for all. Hats off to everyone, great job!
Bethel Shambach,
Sunbury