A Turkophile for 50 years, I am saddened but not surprised by the domestic support in Turkey for the invasion of Kurdish held northern Syria. One morning during the 1968 Cyprus crisis I entered my classroom as a Peace Corps teacher in a Black Sea coastal town to see a drawing on the blackboard of Greeks hanging from gallows.
Whether in the secular era of Attatürk or the Islamic one of Erdogan (pronounced erdowan), Turks will rally for the national cause. In 2009 when I traveled in Kurdish eastern Turkey for research on a book, Turkish friends told me, “don’t say anything bad about Turkey.”
The split between Turkish and Kurdish citizens of the Republic of Turkey is ethnic. A Kurdish imam whom I interviewed in 1998 inside a mosque dedicated to a Kurdish moslem saint professed his allegiance to the Turkish state but decried the official suppression of Kurdish language and culture. In recent decades language rights have been conceded, but grievous human rights violations have occurred including the systematic destruction and appropriation of Kurdish villages.
Kurdish Human Rights Watch has noted that areas along the Tigris River containing mass graves will be covered by the lake rising behind the Ilisu Hydroelectric dam.
One might argue that self-determination of peoples is not permissible, as the Chinese are presently doing in relation to the Uighurs of Western China, but that is not the American way. The Kurdish populations of Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran deserve the recognition and representation accorded to sovereign peoples.
John Olin’s novel “The Chocolate Dam” is set in eastern Turkey. He is a former Fishers Ferry resident.