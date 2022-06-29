I was recently traveling on Route 104 outside of Kratzersville when I saw a white sheet hung up with a vulgar word printed on it and followed by the president’s name. As a former Civics teacher, I realized that this individual was exercising his First Amendment concerning the freedom of speech.
I do not disagree with his opinion concerning the president, it is the wording that I find inappropriate. For the last six years, a gross lack of civility in speech and actions has been exhibited by many individuals under the guise of free speech.
I have recently been informed that the person posting this statement upon the sheet is a member of his township’s governing council.
His use of such vulgar language to express his opinion concerning the president casts a dim light on himself and unfortunately, the position he holds as a township councilman.
Charles Volchansky,
Winfield