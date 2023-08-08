It’s always wise to make sure the people you work for aren’t surprised by anything.
Yet it was surprising to learn earlier this summer that officials in a handful of local counties were caught off guard to hear that some contract code inspectors from the Central Keystone COG were armed when conducting commercial and residential building inspections for municipalities.
These were Central Keystone COG employees with valid permits to handle weapons. That isn’t the issue here. Neither is carrying a weapon for a job that can, at times, offer moments of confrontation.
The issue is that the people doing the hiring didn’t know and there was a lot they didn’t know. Local municipal leaders didn’t know what training these inspectors have had. They didn’t know who would be liable if something tragic happened. Selinsgrove, Middleburg and Shamokin Dam officials said they have not been informed that some Keystone COG inspectors who enforce their building codes or issue building permits may be carrying a firearm on the job even though all three municipalities have their own police departments.
While many interactions involved in code inspection are benign, there are undoubtedly times when tensions ramp up. Sunbury City Clerk Jeff Wojciechowski, the city’s former code enforcement supervisor, said city code enforcers have recently started wearing bullet-proof vests for their safety after council member John Barnhart made the suggestion.
Some municipal leaders who talked to The Daily Item about the practice weren’t against the code officers being armed. They were, however, frustrated not to know about the weapons.
“Nothing in our agreement says they can or cannot carry a weapon. I wouldn’t feel our council would have an issue with it,” said Middleburg borough administrator Elizabeth Paige.
The missing element here is communication.
The Daily Item began reporting this story about a month ago. Officials at Keystone COG did not respond to repeated requests until someone at the agency’s attorney’s office said they were “not going to make a comment about that.”
Hopefully, those hiring these inspectors are getting the answers they seek and sooner rather than later.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.