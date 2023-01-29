The State Capitol in Harrisburg is again Dysfunction Junction, where the Senate is up and running while the lower chamber is still arguing about rules two months after the session began and nearly a month after new members were sworn in.
The hope was the 16 Republicans who supported Democrat Mike Rozzi as speaker marked a rebirth in Harrisburg. It clearly hasn’t and there is a growing list of casualties from the steady flow of dysfunction.
First are the long-suffering victims of sexual abuse, who are still waiting for their two-year window to file civil lawsuits since the statute of limitations on their cases has long expired. After the inexcusable bungling of the public advertising of a constitutional amendment to open the window last year, an agenda line that has nearly universal support in Harrisburg is still on hold because we can’t get the right people in the right room while others are still playing politics with the issue.
The second casualty is the lawmakers themselves. With a new governor in Harrisburg and, eventually, a likely split in the Legislature, it felt like the right time for some bipartisanship to return to the state capitol. We have seen some of that already, thankfully,
The comments coming from those in Harrisburg for the first time — those tasked with being the change-makers — are incredibly disappointing and frustrating.
“For a freshman, it knocks the wind out of your sails a little bit,” said Rep. Jamie Flick, who represents two townships in Union County and most of Lycoming County.
Joanne Stehr, another freshman Republican replacing a former GOP leader in Kurt Masser, the start to her two-year term has been disheartening to see what actually happens. She was disappointed with how the GOP leadership pushed Rozzi through without any input from members outside leadership.
“Any kind of corruption or backstabbing you thought goes on down here, it’s 10 times worse,” Stehr said, not pulling any punches, “I said that I feel naive with what’s going on.”
And then there’s freshman Rep. Marla Brown, a Republican from Lawrence County. A former small business owner with a corporate background, the lack of getting in a room and pushing forward is troubling.
“They each want what they want and nobody’s compromising and I just don’t understand that,” Brown said. “We owe our constituents more than that. It’s just so ineffective and so inefficient to do this, to play these games.”
Let’s hope these refreshing newcomers continue to seek the change they want. Their voices and perspectives can be invaluable if given the chance.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.