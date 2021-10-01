I have recently been reading about school districts being challenged to disregard Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate for masks in school settings.
Schools have always been concerned about the welfare of their students whether it has to do with fire safety, weather emergencies, school bullying, preparedness against school threats, etc. I have never heard parents opposing a school district for taking measures to keep their children safe.
That is up until now. I am dismayed at the reasoning behind such opposition.
I cannot understand how the wearing of a simple mask is too much to ask to insure the safety of all involved against an invisible enemy such as the virus. What are we as citizens teaching our kids about self sacrifice in order to protect others. Are we encouraging self-centeredness?
I have a difficult time understanding why anyone would oppose something that can protect another person, especially our students, from harm. What if our government took the opposite stance and did nothing to help protect our students. Would we applaud such a lack of concern for our students for the sake of individual freedom? I would hope not!
Joan Rothermel,
Dornsife