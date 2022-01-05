Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccitano and Joe Klebon have voted to appoint themselves to the Northumberland County Housing Authority. To my knowledge this county has never had two sitting county commissioners on the Housing Authority Board.
Not only did Schiccitano and Klebon have the audacity to appoint themselves to the Housing Board, they have also appointed two other big politicians to the board, county Treasurer Kevin Gilroy and former county commissioner Rick Schoch. Now four of the five members of the Housing Authority Board are county politicians.
The Housing Authority has always been an independent agency. It was the most effective government agency in the county, recognized by HUD as a high performing housing authority year after year, the highest rating a Housing Authority can achieve in Pennsylvania. Most recently the Housing Authority acquired more than $15 million in federal funding to construct Phoenix Court, a senior citizen housing complex in Atlas Mount Carmel Township which replaced a blighted fire ravaged section of Atlas; Freedom Court in Mount Carmel Borough which is a veterans preference facility, Mountainside Estates in Coal Township a 36 unit state of the art magnificent building on Trevorton Road and lastly an extensive update to Milton Towers.
The Housing Authority has also taken the lead in fighting blight in our communities. If you have not seen the Mountainside building on Trevorton Road (next to Mountain View Manor) do yourself a favor and take a ride it is simply spectacular and without a doubt the nicest facility in the northeastern portion of Pennsylvania.
As a Coal Township elected official I must recognize the concern and help of former county commissioner Vinny Clausi for his work to ensure that the county provide land in Coal Township for Mountainside facility, Without Mr. Clausi’s assistance this project would not have been possible.
Northumberland County has a population of 90,000 residents. Commissioners Schiccitano and Klebon, you can’t tell us you couldn’t have easily found four qualified, civic-minded citizens to serve as board members instead of appointing yourselves and your fellow politicians.
Scicchitano and Klebon have taken an effective, independent Housing Authority and turned it into a political machine. By taking over control of this independent board, Scicchitano and Klebon will now be able to take care of their friends and campaign contributors with lucrative contracts and jobs. Once again progress stymied by politics in Northumberland County.
Craig Fetterman
Coal Township