I am writing to respond to the Editor’s Notes column titled “Special report targets rural health care issues, solutions,” published on March 28. Over the last 15 years, I’ve experienced significant health challenges. Countless times I have relied on and received excellent care from our local hospitals. It is true that many challenges faced healthcare in rural communities before the COVID-19 pandemic, which have only been exposed as crises during the past year.
Hospitals losing money in rural areas is a problem we have to solve, but being bought up hasn’t been a solution. UPMC bought Sunbury Community Hospital at a discount and didn’t invest in it, then moved to sell our hospital for profit because it wasn’t making enough money off the location. UPMC is supposed to be a nonprofit. It is tax-exempt. The reason for the tax exemption is supposed to be because they are providing a service to communities, not extracting more profit from us.
UPMC could have kept its Sunbury location open.
The community could really use the hospital, and UPMC took in millions of dollars last year in revenue, so it has more money than it could ever need. It is opening locations in Italy, Ireland, China, and Kazakhstan, but they can’t invest in Pennsylvania’s rural communities?
Kristin Volchansky,
Winfield