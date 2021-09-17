Sgt. William J. Folk responded to Lt. Col. Joseph Fischer’s letter about our departure from Afghanistan (Sept. 10). I thank both of them for their military service to our country.
Without in any way denigrating Mr. Folk’s combat experience in Vietnam, that experience, by itself, does not qualify him to pass judgment on our international relations, or strategic military decisions having to do with our leaving Afghanistan after 20 years.
He certainly, though, has a right to an opinion on those issues just as Mr. Fischer does. However, opinions should be based on facts and Mr. Folk’s bald assertions that President Trump had the best of the Taliban in his negotiations with them are not based on the facts. For example, Trump agreed to the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters, who were in the custody of the Afghan government, a government that was excluded from the negotiations. Doesn’t sound like Trump was leading from strength there or dealing with a cowed Taliban. Likewise, the Taliban repeatedly violated the terms of the agreement while Trump was still in office, yet he did little to stop their aggressive behaviors.
Trump wanted to get out of Afghanistan. Mr. Folk asserts that Trump had a better plan to do so than the one which Biden’s administration followed. This will be debated by experts for years. Trump, in four miserable years, clearly never did any planning on any subject, but perhaps he shared this one plan with Mr. Folk. If he did, then Trump should also have shared it with Biden instead of preventing Biden’s transition team access to the Department of Defense.
In closing, my military experience was as a low-ranking officer in the U.S.A.F. As such it was my job to follow plans and policies, not comment on them or, much less, make them. Plans and policies at the national strategic level were way above my pay grade, and I suggest, also above Mr. Folk’s.
Dennis Ziegenfuss, Sunbury