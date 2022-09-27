There is a tragic irony in the fact that before many Daily Item readers got their newspaper Sunday morning, there was another homicide in the city.
The top story in the Sunday Item was about an increase in violent crime in the city. According to Police Chief Brad Hare, there were 858 arrests made by city police through the end of August, a total that already surpasses yearly totals from 2020 and 2021. Of this year’s total, there have been 157 felony arrests.
Mayor Josh Brosious said “It keeps getting worse.”
“The violent crimes we are seeing with people using knives and guns is astonishing,” Hare said.
The latest was a shooting that left a 33-year-old Sunbury man dead on a city street. According to police, Sunday morning’s fatal shooting happened following an argument near a city bar. It occurred less than a block from the police station, just steps from the back door of the new headquarters.
Another fatal shooting inside a convenience store this spring was also close to the police station, just blocks away on Fourth Street. This one occurred in the middle of the day. It led to additional charges after police say families of those involved in the fatal shooting were later involved in a drive-by retaliatory shooting that has led to additional charges.
The question is simple: What is leading to so many violent crimes, not just in the city, but everywhere?
The answer, if there even is one, is far from simple.
Hare and Brosious want more police on the force. That certainly would help but will come at a significant cost. Right now, that cost seems to be warranted and justified.
Another question: Would more police officers have stopped either of these incidents or other violent crimes? Probably not.
Each incident is tragic in its own right. A simmering domestic incident gone wrong. An argument that escalated. A mental health or drug-related episode.
At their core, however, they come down to a complete lack of regard for human life that seems more prevalent than ever.
Both Sunbury homicides this year occurred after an argument escalated out of control.
They occurred in very public places — a convenience store and a bar — where one of the individuals happened to be carrying a handgun.
While guns played a role, these events could have turned tragic with a knife or a punch. These incidents are not about the weapons, they are about the tragic choices, made in an instant that change lives forever.
Until our thought process regarding life changes, until we care more about the people we come across in our lives, nothing, unfortunately, will change.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.