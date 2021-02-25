The Feb. 20 Daily Item front page featured an article about Northumberland and Snyder County Republican committees voting to censure U.S. Senator Pat Toomey. This is only one among many stories about Republican groups in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. failing to recognize that senators are elected to represent all of their constituents, not just the ones of their own party.
Even more dismaying is the lack of understanding that the senators’ responsibility during an impeachment is to listen carefully to the evidence and then vote according to the facts presented — even if it is against their own party. There already is substantial push-back to support the constitutional mandate for elected officials to vote for what is right. I hope this push-back becomes sufficient to encourage more of them to do so.
Ann Fisher,
Selinsgrove