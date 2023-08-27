In trying to crash course as much as possible ahead of the start of our series on artificial intelligence last week, a comment from a Susquehanna University professor nearly stopped me in my tracks.
Talking about deep fakes and their potential danger in the world of AI, Dr. Nabeel Siddiqui, an assistant professor of digital media and director of Susquehanna’s Center for Teaching and Learning dropped this line:
“There is already generative stuff out there, it’s mass-proliferated and also mass-believed. Now you ask, ‘what is the nature of truth?’ There is a problem when it might be very easy to believe false information. That’s not necessarily AI’s fault. We have not provided, as a society, an ability and literacy for individuals to understand.”
Where to start with that frightening and spot-on assessment?
Looking at mass-proliferated and mass-believed, think of the image that a sitting U.S. Senator recently retweeted (reposted now, apparently) showing a shark swimming down the freeway in California in the wake of devastating flooding there after Tropical Storm Hilary hit a week ago. The fake photo has gone viral a few times in the aftermath of devastating storms in recent years, so it’s mass-proliferated and clearly mass-believed.
The next part Siddiqui notes is that it’s “very easy to believe false information.”
I’d argue it’s easier now than ever. Maybe it’s because there is so much false information out there. Maybe it’s because a large swath of people find shiny items and immediately hit send, not thinking twice if it’s legit or not.
I mean, who puts fake stuff online, right?
Oh, lots of people it turns out, wittingly or unwittingly.
Perhaps some don’t realize how good some of the fake stuff is. Google “fake Obama speech” and enjoy that scary rabbit hole. And that’s from five or six years ago, so think how much better we are making fake stuff now.
The ease at which people unquestionably believe in the veracity of these fakes, as Siddiqui correctly said, isn’t AI’s fault. It’s because, as he so accurately says, a lot of people lack the ability or literacy to understand they are being duped.
Part of that is what they see might fit a narrative they agree with, a narrative often filtered by algorithms few understand.
For a month or so, I’ve been reading Malcolm Gladwell’s “Talking to Strangers,” and it illustrates perfectly what Siddiqui is talking about. Gladwell writes that people often “default to truth,” because why wouldn’t we, right? He tragically writes that parents of some of the gymnasts assaulted by Larry Nassar were told for years what was happening — some were in the room when the assaults happened — and they defaulted that he was a good guy who would get these women, girls in many cases, to the Olympics.
Same thing with Jerry Sandusky, he wrote. And Neville Chamberlain, who believed Adolf Hitler, with devastating consequences.
Defaulting to truth is part of our literacy, but not all of it. Because sometimes, we “know” what we know is right, even when it’s 100 percent wrong.
That is the “I’ve done my own research crowd,” who have researched their algorithm-driven minds and come to conclusions they had at the jump. It’s why a new KFF survey shows that 3 percent of people “definitely” believe that COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility because vaccines = bad.
A healthy level of skepticism is always a good thing, but perhaps now more than ever.
