Driving around in our area it is impossible not to notice the multitude of Trump-supporting signs. I was surprised that there were so few Biden signs until I read the letter to the editor a couple weeks ago from a gentleman about his Biden signs being removed from his lawn. Last week I noticed that the same thing is happening in my town; Biden signs are being removed. This says to me it is not an isolated incident in only one town. To me, this also says that for some Trump supporters, “law and order” is for the other guy, but not for them.
In the first presidential debate, Mr. Trump demonstrated that “law and order” — which is about keeping the rules a society has agreed to — is not for him either. How does a citizen maintain a sense of safety in this country if such basic tenets of “law and order” are ignored, or perhaps are only for the other guy?
Carol Parowski,
Richfield