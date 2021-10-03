For many years, one forgotten and thankless elected position has been that of a school board member. But for the past 18 months, the spotlight on school boards has been intense and heated.
Angry rival groups of parents have overwhelmed school board meetings. Fights over in-person learning, curriculum, culture issues, and mask mandates have divided communities. And the policies from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration have stoked some of the most intense and vitriolic disagreements.
Today, to move beyond the fury and chaos enveloping our education system, we should all ask: How do we heal the anger expressed by so many parents?
To answer that, we must first understand what has caused the discord. It wasn’t simply a global pandemic — as many would have you believe. Instead, it stems from a government bureaucracy and union leadership that imposes increasingly divisive (and often unpredictable) statewide mandates on every child, regardless of circumstances.
These politically driven dictates have illuminated a simple fact to many parents: They have little say over what happens to their children in public schools.
Parents — forced to watch their children fall behind academically, socially, or both during the pandemic — will no longer put up with the constantly changing edicts from Harrisburg.
What should we do? It’s not complicated. Lawmakers need to give parents more decision-making authority. Educational choice policies like those in the Excellent Education for all Act (House Bill 1) empower parents. HB 1 would greatly increase access to programs that enable parents to choose the educational environment that best fits their children’s needs and their family’s priorities.
Such a law would calm the anger by allowing parents to place their children in schools that adopt policies they’re comfortable with. With HB 1, parents could seek out the kind of education they want for their children rather than have no option but to accept the education. No longer would a ZIP code or income determine a student’s educational opportunity.
There’s growing scientific evidence that this approach benefits students and communities in multiple ways.
A recent report from the University of Arkansas’s School Choice Demonstration Project found a positive relationship between educational choice and overall student scores on the National Assessment of Education Progress. Researchers attribute the education gains to the increased competitive pressure on district schools — a win-win for all students no matter which type of school they attend.
Dozens of additional studies corroborate the benefits of educational choice on the entire system. Fer example, meta-analysis by EdChoice found that six of seven studies show that school choice programs reduce racial segregation, 65 of 70 studies show a positive fiscal impact on public schools (saving taxpayer dollars), and 29 of 30 studies show an increase in parental satisfaction.
That’s the key. Policies that give parents an increased level of authority over their children’s education increase satisfaction with the education system. Dissatisfaction with K–12 education is at disturbing levels, and lawmakers cannot and should not ignore this tangible benefit.
Here in Pennsylvania, there is a flurry of school choice proposals. They range from the creation of Educational Opportunity Accounts (EOAs) for special needs students to creating Pandemic Relief Grants, which are one-time, federally-funded grants to offset the cost of alternative education during the pandemic.
Of the proposals, HB 1 would help the most parents. It would increase existing tax credit scholarship programs, reform Pennsylvania’s charter school system, offer EOAs for any Pennsylvania student, and protect entrepreneurial education efforts like learning pods from excessive regulation.
Recent polling from RealClear Opinion Research shows that 74 percent of registered voters support educational choice — an all-time high. The General Assembly should act swiftly to pass, and the governor should sign into law, these well-supported, family-focused reforms that put parents back in charge of their children’s education.
Nathan Benefield is vice president and COO of the Commonwealth Foundation.