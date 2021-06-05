It is good to see bipartisan support in Harrisburg for a law that would force those charged with creating the laws — state legislators — to account for their taxpayer-funded expenses in a way that is easily accessible to the public.
According to Spotlight PA, the expenses would be required to be posted online. No legislation has been proposed yet; it is still being prepared to be introduced in the state Senate. Pushed by Democrat Sen. Lindsey Williams — who says she will be joined by Republican Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill — a bill “would require the House and Senate chief clerks to post the information online,” according to Spotlight. House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Lancaster, has also stated he wants to move forward with online transparency of legislative expenses.
Willams said she would hope the proposed legislation would eventually lead to landing pages for lawmakers in Harrisburg — 50 Senators and 203 House members — where “Per diems, state vehicle usage, and expense reimbursements would all be disclosed,” Spotlight PA wrote.
Most state lawmakers do not post their expense forms on their websites. An investigation by Spotlight PA and The Caucus published last month showed only 18 Representatives and 11 Senators voluntarily posted some level of expense information on their own official websites. Of the Valley’s five lawmakers — Reps. Lynda Culver, Kurt Masser and David Rowe and Sens. John Gordner and Gene Yaw — only Culver’s expense report remains easily accessible on her website. It showed everything from rent to trash fees and office supplies. Her report also noted she does not take per diems for gas, mileage or meals.
Williams told Spotlight PA taxpayers should not have to hunt for the records.
We could not agree more. State residents already foot the bill for one of the nation’s highest-paid legislatures. We understand there are expenses that come with the job, but also expect a level of greater accountability and transparency when more taxpayer dollars are paid.
This feels like something that should have already happened and would like to see it move swiftly.
We will see if lawmakers are willing to push this legislation to the starting line and all the way through the process.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.