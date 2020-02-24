Let’s hope a state House bill that would create a statewide fire commission stirs conversation leading to effective guidance and support for fire departments and ambulance squads across the state.
The dedicated men and women who fill these vital roles save lives and perform outstanding work every day, but they continue to shoulder increasing burdens caused by dramatic declines in the number of volunteers joining their ranks.
More than 300,000 volunteers answered fire alarms across the commonwealth in the 1970s. Today, there are fewer than 38,000, according to a 2018 report on the state’s emergency services.
House Bill 1819 would create a 13-member state fire commission to help guide the state’s network of volunteer and paid firefighters with resources, assistance and support. It was one of the key recommendations included in the 2018 emergency services report.
If enacted, the commission would replace the Office of State Fire Commissioner and work with broader responsibilities to help support existing departments and boost membership.
State Rep. Austin A. Davis, D-Allegheny County, who introduced the bill, said the state Office of State Fire Commissioner is currently hindered by “a combination of decentralized fire service, limited and dispersed statutory authority and insufficient staffing.”“By consolidating the office’s duties and expanding it into a state fire commission, my legislation will allow the office to truly lead Pennsylvania’s emergency services and ensure a steady flow of resources, assistance and support,” Davis wrote in a memo to his fellow lawmakers.
The commission would include 11 voting positions, including regional representatives from eight districts. Under the bill, now under review by the state House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties would be in the Fifth District, which also would include Berks, Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Potter, Tioga, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Wyoming counties.
In addition to the regional representatives, an architect and people who work in the insurance and business sectors would be tapped as commission members.
The state’s current fire commissioner, Bruce Trego, has balked at the plan, noting that his office already has an advisory commission, but it has been hindered by a lack of state funding. Trego also said the regions outlined in the House bill would be too large to be effectively managed.
Davis said his bill is a “good starting point.” We agree. Emergency services should always be viewed as a high priority. It’s time to face and address these critical staffing, funding and support issues and any proposal that does so deserves immediate attention and consideration.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Todays was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.